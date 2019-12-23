Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Marvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey E. Marvin


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey E. Marvin Obituary
Audrey E. Marvin

Harpursville - Audrey E. Marvin, 100 of Harpursville passed away Mon. Dec. 23, 2019 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, Edgar and a daughter, Florence. She is survived by her sons, Gerald (Ina) Marvin, Larry Marvin, Lee (Patricia) Marvin, Terry (Carol) Marvin, Dale Marvin, Roy (Cathy) Marvin, numerous grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, a brother and several sisters, also several nieces and nephews. She was a longtime member of Bethel Chapel and operated a family care home for over 40 years.

Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Fri. at 11 a.m. Pastor Kelly Todd will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Harpursville. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Fri. from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -