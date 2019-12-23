|
|
Audrey E. Marvin
Harpursville - Audrey E. Marvin, 100 of Harpursville passed away Mon. Dec. 23, 2019 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, Edgar and a daughter, Florence. She is survived by her sons, Gerald (Ina) Marvin, Larry Marvin, Lee (Patricia) Marvin, Terry (Carol) Marvin, Dale Marvin, Roy (Cathy) Marvin, numerous grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, a brother and several sisters, also several nieces and nephews. She was a longtime member of Bethel Chapel and operated a family care home for over 40 years.
Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Fri. at 11 a.m. Pastor Kelly Todd will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Harpursville. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Fri. from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019