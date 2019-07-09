|
|
Audrey Place
Leesburg, FL - Audrey Place, 75, from Leesburg, Fl., but she enjoyed her summers in Conklin, NY with her family. She passed away peacefully Thursday, July 4th.
She is survived by her loving husband James Place and their children, Rick (Sue) Donahue, Vickie Donahue, Brenda (Gary) Brown, Michelle (Mike) Lyon, Debbie (Maurice) Hoyt, Cassandra (Dennis) Yun, and Kyle (Alice) Place. Along with 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Jackie (Tom) Lehman McMillan, half sister Martha Davis. Her best friend Sue Hugunine and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Loren and Eleanor Oliver, sister Lorraine Limbert and half sister Donna Musarello.
Audrey may have left us physically but not spiritually. She loved unconditionally and may she Rest In Peace .
At Audrey's request a Celebration of Life will be held on July 10th at The Conklin Presbyterian Church, 1175 Conklin Rd. at 3:00 PM.
Aegis Cremation and Funeral Services.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 9 to July 10, 2019