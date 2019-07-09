Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
The Conklin Presbyterian Church
1175 Conklin Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Place
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Place

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Place Obituary
Audrey Place

Leesburg, FL - Audrey Place, 75, from Leesburg, Fl., but she enjoyed her summers in Conklin, NY with her family. She passed away peacefully Thursday, July 4th.

She is survived by her loving husband James Place and their children, Rick (Sue) Donahue, Vickie Donahue, Brenda (Gary) Brown, Michelle (Mike) Lyon, Debbie (Maurice) Hoyt, Cassandra (Dennis) Yun, and Kyle (Alice) Place. Along with 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Jackie (Tom) Lehman McMillan, half sister Martha Davis. Her best friend Sue Hugunine and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Loren and Eleanor Oliver, sister Lorraine Limbert and half sister Donna Musarello.

Audrey may have left us physically but not spiritually. She loved unconditionally and may she Rest In Peace .

At Audrey's request a Celebration of Life will be held on July 10th at The Conklin Presbyterian Church, 1175 Conklin Rd. at 3:00 PM.

Aegis Cremation and Funeral Services.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
Download Now