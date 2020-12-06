Augusta M. Davis Stevens McLean
Augusta (Gussie) McLean, 96, passed away on December 3, 2020 at Cortland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a long illness. She was the daughter of John R. Davis and Grace I. Radcliffe Davis. She was born in Troupsburg, NY and lived most of her life in the Groton/Cortland area. She was predeceased by husbands Kenneth L. Stevens and Paul F. McLean. She was also predeceased by her parents and was the last survivor of her eight siblings.
Gussie worked assembly at Smith Corona for over 30 years and in food services at the Groton Community Health Care Center. She enjoyed gardening, birding, and reading, but she was most happy spending time with her family and cooking big holiday dinners. She was especially proud of her membership in the Groton Community Church and DAR.
She is survived by daughters, Sherry (Wayne) Thurston of Groton, Sonia Stevens of Florida, Brenda McLean of Locke, and stepdaughter, Barb Dudek of Cape Vincent. She is also survived by grandchildren, Paul (Toni) Morehouse, Kim (Tim) Shadle and Tracy (Keith) Abbott, and great-grandchildren, Hannah and Grace Morehouse, Justin and Allison Shadle, and Lucas and Ryan Abbott, as well as several step-grandchildren, -great grandchildren, and -great, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held for immediate family at Shurtleff Funeral Home, with burial in the spring.
If you knew or loved Gussie, please consider a contribution in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
, SPCA of Tompkins County, or Association for Visual Rehabilitation and Employment.