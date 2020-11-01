Austin Jachob Thomas
Owego, New York - Austin Jachob Thomas, 20, of Owego passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, October 29, 2020. Austin was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Jamie Webster. He is survived by his parents, Mindy Thomas, Fenimore "Pop" and Bonnie Thomas; daughter, Helena Skye Thomas-Dunbar; siblings, Stephanie Thomas, Fenimore "Hank" and Hillary Thomas, Erin Thomas, Mickayla Webster, Meriah Webster; maternal grandfather, Walter Webster; paternal grandparents, Fenimore "Hank" and Grace Thomas; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Everyone who knew and loved Austin knew how big Austin's heart was from the moment he was born to the moment he became our angel. Austin suffered from substance use disorder and wanted to share his story to help others who suffered from the same. Austin would want his tragedy to be a turning point for anybody is who ready for the miracle to happen. Please reach out to your local resources and ask for help today! Due to Covid-19 funeral services will be held privately at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Nichols Cemetery, Nichols, NY. Condolences may be made to Austin's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
.