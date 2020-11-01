1/1
Austin Jachob Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Austin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Austin Jachob Thomas

Owego, New York - Austin Jachob Thomas, 20, of Owego passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, October 29, 2020. Austin was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Jamie Webster. He is survived by his parents, Mindy Thomas, Fenimore "Pop" and Bonnie Thomas; daughter, Helena Skye Thomas-Dunbar; siblings, Stephanie Thomas, Fenimore "Hank" and Hillary Thomas, Erin Thomas, Mickayla Webster, Meriah Webster; maternal grandfather, Walter Webster; paternal grandparents, Fenimore "Hank" and Grace Thomas; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Everyone who knew and loved Austin knew how big Austin's heart was from the moment he was born to the moment he became our angel. Austin suffered from substance use disorder and wanted to share his story to help others who suffered from the same. Austin would want his tragedy to be a turning point for anybody is who ready for the miracle to happen. Please reach out to your local resources and ask for help today! Due to Covid-19 funeral services will be held privately at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Nichols Cemetery, Nichols, NY. Condolences may be made to Austin's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved