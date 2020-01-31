|
B. Joseph (Bo) Vlasak
Vestal - B. Joseph (Bo) Vlasak, 94 of Vestal, NY, passed away, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Theresa Vlasak; his brothers, Joe and Stanley Vlasak. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Frances (Kotasek) Vlasak, his daughter, Joanne Ramey and her husband, Ron DePersis; his son, Michael Vlasak; two grandchildren, Chris Ramey (Jacki), Chad Ramey (Tiffany); two great-grandchildren, Jonah Ramey VanNamee, Cameron Ramey; two brothers, Frank (Myrna) Vlasak, Jerry Vlasak (Pat); his brothers-in-law, Peter, Larry (Lill), Karl, Tom Kotasek; his sister-in-law, Marie (Roy) Nersesian; also many loving nieces and nephews. He was a retired employee of IBM Endicott, a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Vestal, a WW II Veteran of the US Army 10th Armored Division, a member of the , Post #6223 Great Bend, PA, a member of the CSA Lodge and a former member of Club Moravian. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes, cards, polka's on his accordion and tinkering on various projects. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday February 6th at 12:30 PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church 801 Main St. Vestal, NY. Burial will be in Slovak Catholic Cemetery, Binghamton, NY at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory, may be made to the New York State Veterans Home at Oxford 4207 NY-220 Oxford, NY 13830.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020