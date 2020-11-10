Bader Abood Peters



Utica - 1927 - 2020



Bader Abood Peters, 93, of Utica NY, previously of Binghamton NY, passed away November 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband George; sisters Margaret Izen, Selma Lebous, and brother Joseph Abood. She is survived by her daughter Bader Reynolds(Rick) of Utica, son George Peters(Karen), grandchildren Mackenzie, Madison, and Spencer of Wayne NJ. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to St.Jude's Children Hospital.









