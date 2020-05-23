Barbara A. Avery
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Avery

Port Crane - Barbara (Weeks) Avery, 85, went to rest in the arms of her Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She is predeceased by her loving parents Raymond and Virginia Weeks and her beloved sister Linda Weeks Leidig. She is survived by her daughter Clarissa and David Goodspeed, her daughter Pamela Avery and Steven Lucas, her grandson Josh Goodspeed, her granddaughter Kelly and Nathan Grace, 2 great-grandchildren, nephew Timothy Leidig, niece Stacey and Jon Beshore, brother-in-law Ralph and Kathy Avery and several other nieces and nephews. She was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Binghamton. She graduated from North High School, class of 1952. She worked at the Broome County Chamber of Commerce from 1972 until she retired in 1999. She loved her family, friends, music, dancing, plays and meeting new people. A private service will be held at Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions in Barbara's name to Good Shepherd Fairview Home. The family wishes to thank the staff of Good Shepherd Fairview Home for their loving care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved