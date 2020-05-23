Barbara A. AveryPort Crane - Barbara (Weeks) Avery, 85, went to rest in the arms of her Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She is predeceased by her loving parents Raymond and Virginia Weeks and her beloved sister Linda Weeks Leidig. She is survived by her daughter Clarissa and David Goodspeed, her daughter Pamela Avery and Steven Lucas, her grandson Josh Goodspeed, her granddaughter Kelly and Nathan Grace, 2 great-grandchildren, nephew Timothy Leidig, niece Stacey and Jon Beshore, brother-in-law Ralph and Kathy Avery and several other nieces and nephews. She was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Binghamton. She graduated from North High School, class of 1952. She worked at the Broome County Chamber of Commerce from 1972 until she retired in 1999. She loved her family, friends, music, dancing, plays and meeting new people. A private service will be held at Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions in Barbara's name to Good Shepherd Fairview Home. The family wishes to thank the staff of Good Shepherd Fairview Home for their loving care.