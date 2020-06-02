Barbara A. BuchtaBinghamton - Barbara A. Buchta, beloved Mother and Nana, 80, of Binghamton, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020.Born in Carbondale, PA, she was the daughter of Anthony and Josephine Costantino. She is predeceased by her husband Michael Buchta Jr. and sister Patricia Bennett. She is survived by her daughter Deborah (David) McMyne; grandchildren Daniel (Katrina) McMyne and Timothy (Antoinette) McMyne; great grandchildren Andrew (Brooke), Matthew, and Megan; great great granddaughter Paislee Grace; brother Thomas (Patty) Costantino; sister and brothers-in-law; and special niece Kimberly (Thomas) Murphy (Joe and Kate); extended family, Dawn & Steve Carson (Corey and Alexis); as well as many nieces and nephews and dear friends.The family wishes to thank Barbara's Caregivers from Home Instead for their compassionate care.