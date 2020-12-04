1/1
Barbara A. (Stephenson) Hilliker
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. (Stephenson) Hilliker

Gardner - Barbara A. (Stephenson) Hilliker, 74, of Gardner, died Wednesday, November 25, at Wachusett Manor, after a short illness.

Barbara was born November 16, 1946, in Binghamton, NY, daughter of the late Albert and the late Clarice (Baker) Stephenson. She graduated from Gardner High School in 1965 and Boome County Community College. She began working at Simplex then worked 35 years for IBM. She later worked for EDS, Precision Optics Corp and the Mount Wachusett Community College Bookstore, all in Gardner.

She was a member of the Chestnut Street United Methodist Church and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family and her dog, Lacey.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and James Stephenson, sister-in-law Betty Stephenson, and a niece, Kathleen Daneault.

Barbara leaves sister-in-law Joan Stephenson, and nephews and nieces, Debbie, Sandra and David Stephenson, William Daneault, Susan Bergevin, Shawn Stephenson I, Dawn Jones, Tara Pelkey, James Stephenson Jr. , Vicki Fiske-White, and Robert Stephenson. She also leaves Brittany (Stephenson) Masterton, who she thought of as a granddaughter; several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held in Gardner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, 161 Chestnut St., Gardner, MA 01440.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
105 Central Street
Gardner, MA 01440
(978) 632-0158
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Scott Hebert & Staff of the Lamoureux Fletcher Community Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved