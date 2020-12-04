Barbara A. (Stephenson) Hilliker
Gardner - Barbara A. (Stephenson) Hilliker, 74, of Gardner, died Wednesday, November 25, at Wachusett Manor, after a short illness.
Barbara was born November 16, 1946, in Binghamton, NY, daughter of the late Albert and the late Clarice (Baker) Stephenson. She graduated from Gardner High School in 1965 and Boome County Community College. She began working at Simplex then worked 35 years for IBM. She later worked for EDS, Precision Optics Corp and the Mount Wachusett Community College Bookstore, all in Gardner.
She was a member of the Chestnut Street United Methodist Church and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family and her dog, Lacey.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and James Stephenson, sister-in-law Betty Stephenson, and a niece, Kathleen Daneault.
Barbara leaves sister-in-law Joan Stephenson, and nephews and nieces, Debbie, Sandra and David Stephenson, William Daneault, Susan Bergevin, Shawn Stephenson I, Dawn Jones, Tara Pelkey, James Stephenson Jr. , Vicki Fiske-White, and Robert Stephenson. She also leaves Brittany (Stephenson) Masterton, who she thought of as a granddaughter; several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held in Gardner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, 161 Chestnut St., Gardner, MA 01440.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
.