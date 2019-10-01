Services
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Kerilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Kerilla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Kerilla Obituary
Barbara A Kerilla

Great Bend, PA - On Monday, September 30, 2019, Barbara A. (nee Colletti) Kerilla, 76, entered the Lord's embrace. Beloved wife of Steven R. Kerilla; devoted mother of Michael Kerilla (Jennifer), Diane Kerilla, and Joanne Rivenburgh (Tom); dear sister of Edward Colletti and the late Robert Colletti; loving grandmother of Chloe and Charles Randall; and adoring aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Lucy Colletti. Born and raised in the Bronx, she dedicated her life to her husband, her children, her family, and her many dear friends. Barbara was kind and caring, and giving of her love and attention to everyone who had the opportunity to know her. In lieu of flowers, please remember Barbara with a memorial contribution to the St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now