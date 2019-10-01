|
|
Barbara A Kerilla
Great Bend, PA - On Monday, September 30, 2019, Barbara A. (nee Colletti) Kerilla, 76, entered the Lord's embrace. Beloved wife of Steven R. Kerilla; devoted mother of Michael Kerilla (Jennifer), Diane Kerilla, and Joanne Rivenburgh (Tom); dear sister of Edward Colletti and the late Robert Colletti; loving grandmother of Chloe and Charles Randall; and adoring aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Lucy Colletti. Born and raised in the Bronx, she dedicated her life to her husband, her children, her family, and her many dear friends. Barbara was kind and caring, and giving of her love and attention to everyone who had the opportunity to know her. In lieu of flowers, please remember Barbara with a memorial contribution to the St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 1, 2019