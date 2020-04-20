|
Barbara A. Larson (Edly-Balachick)
Binghamton - Barbara Larson, of Binghamton, NY, passed away April 18, 2020 at the age of 82 after her battle with dementia at Ideal Nursing Home in Endicott. She was one of fourteen children born to her parents, the late Sebastian and Elizabeth Edly in New Brunswick, NJ.
She has also been predeceased by her husband Jack Larson, her first husband Gerald Balachick, six sisters (Marge Reynolds, Betty Drosback, Helen Petrjcik, Rosemary Reese, Irene Hunter, Mary Nelson), seven brothers (Louis, Peter, Alexander, Frank, Robert, John and William) and a step-son Michael Larson.
She is survived by her son Kevin & Wendy Balachick and her cherished grandchildren Hailie, Larissa and Alex. Step-children Mark (Marguerite) Larson, Jerry Larson, Sheree (Jack) Chordas. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.
Barbara joined the workforce after high school in NJ where she met her first husband and moved to the Binghamton area in 1975. She then spent several retirement years in Florida with Jack until returning to the Southern Tier to be with family. She always had a smile on her face and was always ready for a quick-witted response or humor to put a smile on another. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten in our hearts.
Special Thank You to the staff at Ideal Nursing Home, especially her caregivers on Daisy Court. Funeral arrangements will be private per the family's request. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery, Hillcrest. Please consider a donation in her memory to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) or to .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020