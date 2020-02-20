|
|
Barbara A. O'Dell
Owego, New York - Barbara A. O'Dell, 88, of Owego passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Mrs. O'Dell was born in Endicott, New York to the late Emery and Genevieve Babcock. Along with her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Ralph O'Dell; two brothers, Emery "Bucky" Babcock, Jr., Thomas Babcock. Barbara is survived by her children, Bonnie Sullivan, Charles Hawkins, Steve Hawkins, Christina and Billy Davidson; grandchildren, Eric and Kelly Hawkins, Andrea and John Gregory, Tiffany Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Rebecca Hawkins, Dylan and Austin Gregory; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice and Robert Heeter, Mary and Roger Lowe; two sisters-in-law, Dawn Davey, Dawn Babcock; several nieces and nephews. Barbara worked for EJ Shoe Factory, Binghamton General Hospital and Binghamton University. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. with funeral services immediately following at 1:30 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin, NY at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara O'Dell's memory to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760. Condolences may be made to Barbara's Family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020