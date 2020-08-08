Barbara A. Waterman



New Milford, PA - Barbara A. Waterman, 60, entered into rest on August 7, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Judy Galloway; three children, Giovanna (Chris) Skinner, Savina (Pete) Pirri-Smith, and Donald (Emmalee) Waterman, III; four grandchildren, Luca and Julia Skinner and Natalia and Marshall Smith; siblings, Joe (Amy) Kimmell and Melissa (Larry) Lewis; nieces and nephews, Bree, Kendrick, Miranda, Colette, Melanie, Jessica, Mindy, and Nolana; an aunt, Shirley Derrick. She was predeceased by her father, Joe Kimmell; a sister, Anne Hurlburt; and a nephew, Wayne. Barbara was a loving mother, daughter, aunt, and sister who thrived on caring for others like a mother hen. She was the rock of the family. Holidays were her favorite, passing on traditions down to her grandchildren. Paige's Lake was her "Happy Place." She was also a volunteer with the V.F.W. Post #6223. A celebration of her life will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 in her "Happy Place" 228 Pucker Huddle Road, New Milford, PA 18834. Friends and family may gather from 4-6 p.m. Should friends so desire, expressions of sympathy made be made to the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 936, Hallstead, PA 18822.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store