Barbara A. Zara
Vestal - Barbara A. Zara of Vestal 77 went to be with Our Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of fifty-two years, John J. Zara,
Son Matthew Zara, daughter Amanda (Jeffrey) Strusz, three grandchildren, Kaylea, Cyrstal and Liam Strusz, sister, Nancy (William) Nash, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. She was a registered nurse for many years working for various local health organizations and a disability analyst with the NYS Disability Determination Group.
She loved travelling, spending time with her husband and family at home, and going out to eat.
A Funeral Mass will be offered by Rev. John P. Donovan at 2pm on Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday 4-7pm at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect St. Binghamton and Friday from 1-2 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.
Instead of flowers, kindly make memorial contributions to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019