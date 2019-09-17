Services
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-4612
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
801 Main Street
Vestal, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Zara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Zara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Zara Obituary
Barbara A. Zara

Vestal - Barbara A. Zara of Vestal 77 went to be with Our Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of fifty-two years, John J. Zara,

Son Matthew Zara, daughter Amanda (Jeffrey) Strusz, three grandchildren, Kaylea, Cyrstal and Liam Strusz, sister, Nancy (William) Nash, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. She was a registered nurse for many years working for various local health organizations and a disability analyst with the NYS Disability Determination Group.

She loved travelling, spending time with her husband and family at home, and going out to eat.

A Funeral Mass will be offered by Rev. John P. Donovan at 2pm on Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday 4-7pm at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect St. Binghamton and Friday from 1-2 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

Instead of flowers, kindly make memorial contributions to the .

Kindly share your reflections of Barbara on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now