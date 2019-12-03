|
Barbara Ann Keehle
New Milford, PA - It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Keehle announces her passing on Friday, November 29th, 2019, at the age of 73 years. Barb was born on June 22, 1946, to Charles and Eldora Randall. Barb graduated from beauty school after which she started her own hair styling business, where she was well loved by her clients and the community. Later in her life, she worked for Achieve taking care of individuals with different levels of disabilities which gave her great joy in helping others. She devoted much of her energy towards her children and grandchildren, spending many memorable summers in Wildwood, New Jersey enjoying the beach and the boardwalk with them and along the sidelines of many school sporting events. Barb was well known for her love of the holidays, especially Christmas. Whenever those closest to her would visit for the Christmas holidays, they would always be greeted by her large collection of snowmen and other festive decorations. Her family will always keep fond memories of those occasions spent together. Barb will be lovingly remembered by her children Lori Pacifici and William Keehle, mother Eldora Randall, grandchildren Ryan (Lucy) Pacifici, Cassandra Pacifici, Kayla (Nick) Gossett, Barbara Reynolds, Sophie Keehle and Logan Keehle, brother Charles Randall, sisters Donna Fekette and Ann (Brad) Stringer. Barb will also live in the memory of her many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Barb was predeceased by her father Charles Randall. Calling hours will be held to celebrate her life on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4pm - 6pm at Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home in Hallstead, Pennsylvania.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019