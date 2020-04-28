|
|
Barbara Ann Larrabee Johnson
It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Ann Larrabee Johnson announces her passing on April 22, 2020 at the age of 98. She was predeceased by her loving parents Lyman and Barbara Larrabee, her sister, Frances, her brother, Lyman, her husband, Thomas (Tom) of more than 50 years, and her granddaughter Jenna. Although she was known to her friends as Bobbie, to her family she answered to Mom, Gram, Mugga and Great Mugga. Bobbie will be lovingly remembered by her six children, Laurie, Binghamton, NY, Jennifer (Thomas Burnett), Johnson City, NY, Thomas (Denise), Endicott, NY, Barbara (William) Baumann, Mills River, NC, Peter (Cynthia), Ellenville, NY and Melissa (Troy) Hogue, Camillus, NY. She will be also be affectionately remembered by her nine grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Katryn (RJ), Nathaniel, Brittany, Cara (Ryan), Matthew and Thomas. Bobbie had six great grandchildren and one great, great granddaughter. Bobbie attended and graduated from Cornell University in 1943. As a proud alumna, just two years ago, she attended her 75th college reunion where she was one of the five in attendance for her class and the only female! Bobbie also took pride in being the granddaughter of H. Chester Larrabee, owner of the Sturtevant-Larrabee Company, Binghamton, NY. On April 9, 1944, Bobbie married her college sweetheart, Tom. Throughout their life together, they successfully raised six uniquely individual children and resided in a few different locales around New York State. Eventually settling back in her hometown of Binghamton, Bobbie taught Home Economics for the Binghamton City School District. After Bobbie retired from teaching, she pursued and received a Master of Science from Binghamton University. Bobbie loved sewing, painting, finishing the Sunday Times crossword and wearing red shoes! Her knack for gardening was noticeable by anyone on the West Side, as her garden always flourished with tulips and daffodils. Bobbie's love for her garden was second only to the love of her family. She was, by, far, the greatest host for her children, grandchildren, neighbors and friends, who always gathered around the family pool. Bobbie was an active member of the community, selflessly dedicating her time to many groups and clubs during her long life some of which included the Garden Club of Binghamton, the Cotillion Dance Club, Lyceum, the Monday Afternoon Club, the Binghamton Club and the Girl Scouts of America. Because of her devotion to volunteerism, the Junior League of Binghamton awarded her the Watrous Bowl in 1962 as an acknowledgement of this commitment. Bobbie learned how to play bridge at a young age and did so whenever she was not working or volunteering. She was an avid bridge player and her last match was just days before she died. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.
Bobbie and Tom enjoyed entertaining, loved to dance and frequently traveled. As a retired people, they spent time exploring most of the United States. However, their favorite place was on Crescent Beach in Siesta Key, Florida. After her husband and best traveling partner, Tom, passed away Bobbie continued to travel, including a few countries "across the pond."
Bobbie made many friends while residing at The Pavilion at Vestal Park and her family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the staff for her excellent care. Special thanks go to Alex Bechy, FNP, Lourdes Geriatrics and Kristen Costigan, RN, Administrator, The Pavilion at Vestal Park.
Bobbie was well known at Trinity Memorial Church where she regularly attended, volunteered, ushered and served on the altar guild. She was a dedicated parishioner for over 65 years. As such, a memorial service and a celebration of her life will be held at Trinity Memorial Church on a future date. However, for all who knew Bobbie, even casually, she would not want anyone to miss it!
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020