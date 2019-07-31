|
Barbara Ann Potter
Port Crane - Barbara Ann Potter, 70, left this world peacefully on Friday, July 26, with her family by her side. Her family and friends will find this world a little more lonely without her. She is predeceased by her parents Clifford and Anne Searles. She is survived by her daughter Jaime (Jeremy) Benninger, son Brian Searles, son, Michael (Marisa) Potter, brothers Richard (Olwen) Searles, and Clint Searles (Mary Kelly). Also survived by her many grandchildren, Ryder Searles, Alyssa Benninger, Ethan Benninger, Nyasia Rice, Jesse Catanzaro, and Garrett Potter, nieces and nephews, Jay Fanara, Gabriella Searles, Samuel Searles, Jacob Searles, and Colin Searles. She was a graduate of Union Endicott High School and retired from EIT. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren and at her camp on Cayuga Lake. This generous, kind and compassionate woman occupied a special place in the hearts of all her family and friends. Her memory will bring a smile to all who knew her. Funeral services will be held at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City, Thursday at 5pm. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4pm until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 31, 2019