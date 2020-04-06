|
Barbara Ann Rosko
Binghamton - Barbara Ann Rosko left this world to join her Lord on April 5, 2020 at the age of 87. She left peacefully and quietly to be with her husband of 62 years Francis Rosko, who preceded her to the Lord on April 18, 2016.
Barbara was born in Binghamton, N.Y. on May 11, 1932. She was the daughter of Lila and Simon McMahon, a proud Irish family. She was preceded in death by her sisters Francis and Doris, and her brothers Robert and Leo. She is survived by her daughter Kim Lembke, her sons Keith (Lynne) Rosko and Kevin (Regena) Rosko, her grandchildren Abby and Ellie Rosko (Keith), Brett, Megan and Joel Rosko (Kevin), and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Barbara was married to Francis James Rosko on November 20, 1954 in Binghamton, N.Y. She worked as a bookkeeper at Parlor City Box Company, Botnick Chevrolet, Catholic Charities, and as the district treasurer for the Harpursville Central School District. She was an avid sports fan and a member of the Harpursville Hornets Booster Club. She particularly loved ice hockey and baseball, being a staunch New York Yankees fan and Syracuse University fan.
Barbara loved to dance, have a glass of wine, attend family celebrations, and keeping in touch with family and extended family with email and Facebook. She particularly loved Christmas time and getting together with family on Christmas Eve.
In leu of flowers the family asks family and friends to make memorial donations in the name of Barbara to Catholic Charities of the local food banks. Funeral services are uncertain at this time due to the current pandemic situation.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020