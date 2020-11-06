Barbara Anne Fox
Binghamton - Barbara Anne Fox, 87, passed peacefully at home November 5, 2020 surrounded by her family after a five-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Barbara was a proud United States Navy Korean War Veteran stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was also an eighteen-year employee at McArthur Elementary School.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Helen Kelvey, her loving husband of 44 years, Boyd H. Fox, and her son-in-law, Stanley Francis. Barbara is survived by her children, Debra Francis, Joan and Ric Hensberry, Cathy and Robert Landolfi, Linda Fox and Lucky Wolfe, Mary Laroussi and Thomas and Kathleen Fox, treasured grandchildren, Nadia, Amy and Chris, Kirk and Melissa, Yassin, David and Britney, Kristy and Dan, Heather and Nick, Karim and Dixie and Tyler and 5 great grandchildren. She leaves behind sisters, Joan and Mary Ellen, sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and Bruce, Stephen, Stewart and Sandy and a large extended family. The family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice for their compassionate care of Barbara at home.
Funeral services will be private. Barbara will be interred in Chenango Valley Cemetery with full military honors. At her request there will be a celebration of her life to be announced when we can all safely again gather together. Memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to American Parkinson's Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306 or the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.