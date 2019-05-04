|
|
Barbara Bennett
Whitney Point - Barbara Joyce Lyon Bennett, 82, of Whitney Point went to be with her Savior on Thursday May 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Loren and Lillian King Lyon, husband Gale, 3 brothers: Bernard, Monroe and Norman and sister, Irene. She is survived by 4 sons: Allan (Barbara), John (Sandra), Victor (Vickie), Lynn (Ruth), 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law: Marie Ketchum, Barbara Barbara Joyce Lyon Bennett, 82, of Whitney Point went to be with her Savior on Thursday May 2, 2019. Nelson, Rosalind Hurbis and Rachel Lyon, several nieces, nephews and her special pet cat, Lilly. Barbara married Gale in 1958. She grew up in Cranberry Creek from age 7 and received Jesus Christ as her Savior at the Cranberry Creek Community Church at 10 years of age and moved to Maine, NY at 21 years of age. Barb graduated from Northville High School and retained many good friends at C.C.C. Church and in the Northville, NY area. Barbara was bookkeeper for dairy farmer husband, Gale. Prior to that, she worked at F.S. Elam shoe factory and Taylor Awning, both near Gloversville, NY and at Endicott Johnson, Endicott, NY. For many years she taught Bible classes for children in Junior Church, Pioneer Girls, Awana, and in various Youth Groups. Barbara enjoyed her many grandchildren, and great grandchildren, reading, cooking, baking, pickling and making jams for her own home and for others. At the time of her death, Barbara had maintained many lifelong correspondences with cherished friends throughout the U.S. She and her husband Gale belonged to the Whitney Point Baptist Church since 1969. Barbara was a prayer warrior throughout her life; how appropriate that she should go home to be with her precious Savior on the National Day of Prayer. The family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church of Whitney Point 2938 US Highway 11 Whitney Point, NY Monday May 6, 2019 from 1 pm until service time at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orphanage Project at the First Baptist Church of Whitney Point. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 4 to May 5, 2019