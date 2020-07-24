Barbara BrownVestal - Barbara Brown, 96, of Vestal, passed away at Robert Packer Hospital, Wednesday July 22, 2020, after a brief illness. She is predeceased by her husband Harry S. Brown (2004) married January 3, 1948, her brother Donald Alverson (2014), her son David M. Brown (2019). She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in law, Mary and Mark Oldfield of Brunswick, OH and Maureen and Rick Sanguinito, Vestal, NY. Six grandchildren, Michelle Boyes (Mike), Kevin Oldfield (Joanie), Karen Gillis (Scott), Caitlyn Sanguinito, David Brown (Jill) and Emily Beam (Tim) and great grandchildren, sister-in-law Dolores Brown, daughter-in-law Kim Jones and several nieces and nephews. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows church in Vestal. A special thank you to the caring Doctors and Nurses at Robert Packer Hospital Sayre PA and to everyone at the Homestead Apalachin NY. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her honor to The Homestead 6 Main Street Apalachin NY 13732. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.