Barbara Doran
Barbara Doran

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Barbara Doran, loving wife, aunt and mother of two, passed away at the age of 81 after a brief battle with lung cancer.

Barb, as she was known to friends and family, was born June 28th, 1939 in Binghamton, NY to Frank and Grace Kauchis. She worked at and was retired from MetLife Insurance. On December 23, 1974 she was married to Donald Doran, and helped to raise his two children, Jeff and Linda.

Barb had a passion for collecting Dolls, Santas, various Antiques, planting flowers and tending to her garden. For many years she ran the Daisey Basket with her husband Don, and in the early 80's they were owners of Doran's Mt. Motel and Campground. She was known for her kind ways, generous heart and friendly disposition.

Barb was preceded in death by her father, Frank, her mother, Grace, her brother James and her husband, Don. She is survived by her two step-children Jeff and Linda, her nephews Dan and John Kauchis as well as three great-nephews and three great-nieces. Her family will have a private ceremony for her final arrangements. In lieu of flowers, they ask that you make a donation in her name to Columbia Hose Company No. 1, P.O. Box 599, New Milford, PA. 18834.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Savage Funeral Home
932 Main Street
New Milford, PA 18834
(570) 465-2335
