Barbara E. Majka
Apalachin - Barbara Majka, 93 of Apalachin died peacefully on February 4 in the home in which she was born. She was predeceased by her husband Chester in 1992. She is survived by her children, daughter Robin Jackson (Eric) and son Gage. She is also survived by her stepson Bruce Majka as well as grandchildren Marsi Ditta (Tony), Zachary (Kim), Lindsay Stewart (Aaron), Marissa Krebbeks (Joe) and Eliza and by her great-granddaughter Harper. Barbara was affectionately regarded as "Queen Bee" by family and friends. Additionally, she relished her self-appointed position as "Mayor of Main Street". All who knew her had at least one, if not many, "Barbara" stories. She had a lifelong love of the creation and all things wild. Her whit and unique character will be missed. Her family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice for their loving care and attention. We would also like to thank Dr. Susan Choi for her personal touch and dedication. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stray Haven, 194 Shepherd Rd., Waverly, NY 14892. Barbara was a member of the Vestal Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. A memorial talk will be given on Saturday, February 15th at 3:00PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 749 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00PM prior to the talk.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020