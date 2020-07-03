Barbara E. McDermott
Binghamton, NY - Barbara Sager McDermott, 85, of Binghamton New York entered eternal heaven on June 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband and father to all her five children David A. Pittsley Sr. Her second husband Joseph M. McDermott, her significant other Michael "Jingles" Rubinho, her parents Franklin and Helen Sager, brother Franklin Sager and daughter Valerie Pittsley Wilhite.
She is survived by her sister Margery Sager McMahon; children, David A. Pittsley Jr., Tammy Pittsley Greenway and husband John, Laurie Pittsley Maldonado, Mark Pittsley, and wife Lori, sister in-law Patricia Langstaff Sager,; Grandchildren Megan Moore Poundstone, Joshua Moore, Brandy Pittsley Nalley, David Allen Pittsley, Rachel Pittsley Braman, Christopher Pittsley, John C. Greenway, Jennifer Greenway-Sundin, Benjamin Greenway, Elaine Pittsley, Stephanie Maldonado Shaw, Adrianna Maldonado Eldridge, David Maldonado, Natasha Maldonado, Nicholas Pittsley, Miranda Pittsley Smith, Nathan Pittsley,; several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces nephews and many extended family and friends.
Barbara graduated from Binghamton North High School and soon after was married and started a family. She had five children and remained in the New York State area for many years. After she remarried the family moved to Texas. Over the years she had many meaningful careers while also raising her family. Barbara return to the Binghamton area in the late 1980's and it was at this time that she would find what she would later say was her most fulfilling career. Barbara became a Senior Companion with Broome Development Center. She had many coworkers who soon become her very close friends. She had many assignments and many clients throughout her years there. In 2004 she received the Employee of the Year award, an esteemed honor. In her final years, she worked part-time with special needs children and retired at the age of 81. Barbara had many friends that she remained close to until their deaths in the last few years and she has missed them terribly. She attended Main Street Baptist Church with her sister Margery when she was able and loved participating in the Secret Sisters program.
Barbara enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as at local events and gatherings. She loved music and dancing, she liked to travel and visited family and friends along the way. She especially loved the beach and shopping at tag sales. In her last few years after the passing of her first two husbands she met her special friend "Jingles". Although never showing an interest in ball games in the past, now, she never missed one if it meant she could be with him. For the past year Barbara was a residence at Susquehanna Nursing home where she was loved by residents and staff for her sweet nature. She will be sadly missed by all that knew her.
Funeral service will be held 7pm Tuesday July 7, 2020. The family will receive all those wishing to pay their respects at a viewing and moment of reflection from 5pm until the time of service at 7pm at SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service 338 Conklin Ave Binghamton, NY 13903. A graveside service will be held at a later date by invitation only with a celebration of life event to follow. Condolences may be expressed online at www.SavageFS.com
