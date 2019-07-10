Services
Dakin Funeral Home
17 N Main St
New Berlin, NY 13411
(607) 847-6231
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
1947 - 2019
Barbara J. Barrett Obituary
Barbara J. Barrett

Sherburne - Barbara J Barrett, 72 yrs. old of Sherburne, NY formerly of Binghamton, NY passed away on July 7, 2019 in Sherburne, NY.

Barbara was born on January 1, 1947 in Binghamton, NY the daughter of Roy & Blanche (Truesdell) Barrett. Her childhood was spent in Binghamton.

She is survived by her siblings; Sandy Edmonds, Bill Barrett, Carol (Gene) Jackson, Linda Barrett, Ron (Bonnie) Barrett and Sheri (Joe) Walker as well as many extended family members. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers; Philip & Michael Barrett.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Dakin Funeral Home, LP, New Berlin, NY with Pastor Ken Fallon officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10:30-11:00 AM prior to the funeral service.

Barbara loved the song You Are My Sunshine and the color blue and has requested that everyone wear something blue to her memorial service.

A special thank you goes to the family and staff at Spring Brook for the exceptional care given to Barbara.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dakinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 10, 2019
