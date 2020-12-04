1/1
Barbara J. Card
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Card

Chenango Forks - Barbara J. Card, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents John & Sophie Clark. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Russell L. Card, Jr. and her son & daughter-in-law Russell L. & Elaine Card III, daughters and sons-in law Cindy & Bill Merrill and Michelle & Nick Wilson; grandchildren Nickie Card and Rayann & Donald Snow, Tanya & Mark Weston and Tyler Wilson, and Russell L. & Kate Card IV and Jamie & Scott Fitchpatrick; great grandchildren Scott Spence, Daniel & Elijah Weston, Donald & Jacob Snow; brother and sister-in-law Jon & Cherrie Clark.

She was a volunteer at the Chenango Forks Fire Department and was a Ladies Auxiliary Member. She enjoyed the time she spent fishing and going to flea markets while at Sandy Pond. She also enjoyed spending time with her family who will dearly miss her.

A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved