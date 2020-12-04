Barbara J. CardChenango Forks - Barbara J. Card, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents John & Sophie Clark. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Russell L. Card, Jr. and her son & daughter-in-law Russell L. & Elaine Card III, daughters and sons-in law Cindy & Bill Merrill and Michelle & Nick Wilson; grandchildren Nickie Card and Rayann & Donald Snow, Tanya & Mark Weston and Tyler Wilson, and Russell L. & Kate Card IV and Jamie & Scott Fitchpatrick; great grandchildren Scott Spence, Daniel & Elijah Weston, Donald & Jacob Snow; brother and sister-in-law Jon & Cherrie Clark.She was a volunteer at the Chenango Forks Fire Department and was a Ladies Auxiliary Member. She enjoyed the time she spent fishing and going to flea markets while at Sandy Pond. She also enjoyed spending time with her family who will dearly miss her.A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.