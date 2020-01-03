Services
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
709 Main Street
Vestal, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
709 Main Street,
Vestal, NY
View Map
Endwell - Barbara Chesk, 72, of Endwell, NY, passed away peacefully at Mercy House of the Southern Tier, Endicott on January 2, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She is predeceased by her father and mother, Edwin and Helen Klimach. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Frank Chesk; son, Keith; daughter, Keri (Robert) Liburdi; grandson, David; sister, Carol (John) Fritch of Scranton, PA; nephew, John (Kathleen) Fritch and their children, Kelsie and Danny of Waverly Twp, PA; niece, Noelle (Jim) Marchese of Dunmore, PA; aunt, Frieda; as well as several cousins. Barbara loved and cherished her family more than anything, where her favorite time was when everyone was all together for holiday celebrations and she was the 'cut up' of the party. She also had many dear friends, including her closest coffee klatch group, Lena, Grace, June and Louise, where they met pretty much on a daily basis and had a ton of fun. Another favorite time was walking 4 miles a day with her daughter, Keri, where they shared their days, stories and ideas. She also loved special vacations with Frank, Carol and Johnny a couple times a year. She had a very close bond with her grandson David, where they shared a lot of time at the movies, lunches or even just hanging out to chat. Barbara truly loved her flowers as witnessed by the front yard bed, window boxes and flower boxes on the back porch. She had a talented green thumb and was constantly tending to them. Funeral Services for Barbara will be held on Monday at 12 PM at Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main Street, Vestal. The family will receive friends on Monday at Church from 10 AM until Service time at 12 PM. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City, PA on Tuesday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Barbara's memory may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
