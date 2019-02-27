|
Barbara J. (Prokop) Every
- - Barbara Jean (Prokop) Every, loving mother and grandmother passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born in Cresson, PA., daughter of the late John and Mary Prokop. She was predeceased by brother Francis Prokop and sister Theresa Kaschak. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert Todd Every; she leaves as her legacy her sons, Todd Every and Kyle Every; daughters Kelly (Raymond) Austin, Culleen (Craig) Christo, she also leaves to cherish her memory three grandchildren, Kelsey Johnson, Carter and Kara Austin many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews and cousins and dear friends, especially Frank and Betty Ambrose. She worked various jobs throughout her young life. She was a member of St. Ann's Church congregation and member of the Czechoslovak-Moravian Club. She will be dearly missed and held forever in our hearts. Please join us to Celebrate Barbara's life at J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main St., Johnson City, NY between the hours of 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm on February 28th. A Funeral Mass will be held on March 1st at Holy Trinity Church (St. Ann's), Prospect St., Binghamton, NY at 10am. In lieu of flowers and for the advancement of Parkinsons research the family requests that donations be made to the Michael J.Fox Foundation at .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019