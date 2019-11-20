|
|
Barbara J. Freer
Endicott - Barbara J. Freer, 84, of Endicott, NY passed away on Tuesday November 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Caroline Zeggert, her brother Robert Zeggert, brother-in-law Wayne Frost, brother-in-law Franklin (Juanita) Freer, sister-in-law Marian (James) Francis, son-in-law Michael Reardon, and grandson, Christopher Reardon. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Richard Freer, daughter, Nancy Reardon, granddaughter Melinda (Matthew) James, great-grand children Jackson, Claire, and Bennett James, her brothers, James (Florence) Zeggert and John (Sharon) Zeggert, sister Ethel Frost, sister-in-law Dorothy (Don) Stoddard, and nieces and nephews. Barbara worked for Vestal Central School District for 29 years and was a long-time member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 89 and Order of the Eastern Star. Barbara enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with her many friends and family. The family will receive friends at Barber Memorial Home, Inc. 428 Main St. Johnson City on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 12:00-2:00pm. Burial will be at the family's convenience.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019