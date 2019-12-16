Resources
Barbara J. Hill

Barbara J. Hill Obituary
Barbara J. Hill

Owego - Barbara J. Hill, 87, of Owego, NY, went to Heaven peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born on December 29, 1931, the daughter of Emery and Lois (Wright) Edwards.

She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Hill in 1989. Barbara is survived by her five children, Barbara (Bruce) McCormick, George Hill, Steve (Jean) Hill, Judy Jacobs, Gail (Rich) Gal; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Barbara was a dedicated school bus driver for over 30 years at the Susquehanna Valley School District.

Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family in Brookdale, PA. Please share your memories of Barbara at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
