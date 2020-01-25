Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sts. John & Andrew Church
Binghamton, NY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Sts. John & Andrew Church
Binghamton, NY
Barbara J. Marcello Obituary
Barbara J. Marcello

Conklin, NY - Barbara (Bobbie) J. Marcello (Groff), 87, of Conklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 20. She was predeceased by; her loving husband of 62 years, Ernest; her parents, Joseph and Genevieve Groff (McMullen); sisters, Ann Landberg and Genevieve DeSantis; brother, Joseph Groff; and grandson, Seth Swindler. Barbara is survived by her 3 sons; Michael (Lisa), Darryl (Cynthia), and Gerald (Michele); her grandson Christopher (Alexei); and her great granddaughter Mariana. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. Barbara was a homemaker, and she enjoyed her dogs, music, and word puzzles. The family wishes to thank the staff of NW4 at Wilson Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care given to her in her last days of life.

A funeral mass will be offered 11 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sts. John & Andrew Church in Binghamton with Msgr. Meagher officiating. The family will receive friend from 10:30 am until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.SavageFS.com. Burial will be private in the family plot at Slovak Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are by SAVAGE-DeMarco Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Broome County Humane Society in her memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
