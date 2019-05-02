|
Barbara J. (Birchard) Overfield
Montrose, PA - Barbara J. (Birchard) Overfield, 88, of Montrose, PA passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Endless Mountains Health System in Montrose, PA. She was born on February 25, 1931 in Dimock Twp., PA to the late Lewis E. and Ethel L. (Wood) Birchard. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry W. "Chick" Overfield in 1999.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Linda Overfield of Montrose, PA; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Gail Overfield of Montrose, PA; granddaughter, Jennifer (Dan) Solvino, greatgrandchildren, Nico and Nya Solvino; special former son-in-law, Gary Passmore; 3 step-grandchildren, Kathy (David) Shaw, Amy (Mike) Lyden and Johna Krupinski; 5 step-greatgrandchildren, Elizabeth and Jonathan Lyden, Anna, Emma, and Jack Vitolins; 4 sisters, Connie Darrow, Lois "Squeak" Birchard, Elaine "Wee Wee" (Stephen) Pilarcek, Kim (Brian) Hollister; sisters-in-law, Janet, Barbara and Gloria Birchard and Anna Very. She was also predeceased by her 2 sisters, Joyce Wood and Audrey Fino and 7 brothers, Ronald, Elwin "Pete", Calvin "Tod", Robert, Duane "Duke", Donald "Duck", and Edwin Birchard.
Barbara graduated from the Springville School and later worked for Bendix and Asa Park Manor. She was a member of the Montrose United Methodist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW. She liked to bowl, drove a hot orange Mustang convertible, and her favorite past time was playing Bingo.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose, PA with Pastor Doug Sivers of the Montrose United Methodist Church officiating. A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Overfield Cemetery in Meshoppen, PA.
Donations in her memory can be made to the VFW Ayres-Stone Post 5642 Auxiliary, 16972 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801 or to the Montrose United Fire Company, PO Box 286, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 2, 2019