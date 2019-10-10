|
Barbara J Rake
Vestal - Barbara J (Parsons) Rake,69, of Vestal, passed away Monday October 7,2019. She was predeceased by her husband Gordon W Rake, and her parents John and Dorothy Parsons. She is survived by her Brother James (Judy) Parsons. Mother -in-law and Father-in-law Betty and Myron Rake. Sister -in-law and Brother-in-law Cheryl and Michael Hamzik. Nieces Tammy(Keith),Tara (Dave),Kate(Andy), Nephew Matt(Ashley),Great nephew Jacoby. Her best friends Fran, Linda, Marilyn. A Graveside service will be held Wednesday October 16,2019 at 11AM at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Please meet the family at 10:45AM Wednesday at the office. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the charity of ones choice
