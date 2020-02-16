Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:30 PM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
1944 - 2020
Barbara J. Robinson Obituary
Barbara J. Robinson

Greene - Barbara J. Robinson 75, passed away Sat. Feb. 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband 31 years. Evans Robinson, Greene, sister, Lydia Roach, Harpursville, several members of the Robinson Family, along with many nieces and nephews. She was a School Bus Monitor with Greene Central Schools and a life member of the Harpursville American legion Auxiliary.

Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Wed. at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Deposit at the convenience pf the family. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Wed. from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
