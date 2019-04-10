|
Barbara J. Townsend
Hillcrest - Barbara J. Townsend, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday April 6th, 2019 at 10 am, at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, NY. She is predeceased by her parents, Mae and Arthur Dwyer, her husband Robert Townsend, and four brothers/three sisters. She is survived by her son and daughter -in- law, Tom and Jane Townsend, a grandson and fiancee, Troy Matthew Townsend and Jackie Carlson, a sister Betty Cooper, many nieces and nephews, their spouses and children. and her long time golf and card friends. She was a member of St. Francis Church, retired from the Binghamton Psychiatric Center, Links Corp, and City Court in Binghamton, NY. She also volunteered at her church and one of the local nursing homes. Of her many talents, art was her love. Her art work is cherished and hangs in many of her families homes. She was also a great cook, loved to golf, read and watch old movies and enjoyed cruising. Most of all, she was a fun and dedicated grandmother.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:30 am, 1049 Chenango St. Binghamton, NY. Burial will follow at the Chenango Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Friday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions to St. Francis of Assisi, Boy Scout Troop 199, 1031 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY 13901.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019