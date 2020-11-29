Barbara Jean (Hawk) Fletcher



Susquehanna, PA - Barbara J. Fletcher, 78, passed away at Barnes Kasson Hospital in Susquehanna, PA on Thursday, November 26, 2020.



Barb was predeceased by her parents Al & Dorothy Hawk.



She is survived by her husband of 58 years Larry; two children Jerry & Jeanette; and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Barb requested that there will be no services and the family will hold a private burial at the Thompson Cemetery in Thompson, PA.









