Barbara Jean (Hawk) Fletcher
1942 - 2020
Barbara Jean (Hawk) Fletcher

Susquehanna, PA - Barbara J. Fletcher, 78, passed away at Barnes Kasson Hospital in Susquehanna, PA on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Barb was predeceased by her parents Al & Dorothy Hawk.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years Larry; two children Jerry & Jeanette; and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Barb requested that there will be no services and the family will hold a private burial at the Thompson Cemetery in Thompson, PA.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
(570) 853-3127
