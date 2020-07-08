Barbara Jean (Harendza) LernerPhoenix - Barbara Jean (Harendza) Lerner, 64, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed on Saturday, July 4, 2020, from COVID-19 complications. Barbara was a graduate of Johnson City High School, Johnson City, New York, and owned and operated a hair salon in Santa Cruz, California for many years. She was a warm, loving, and generous person to many and truly had a heart of gold. Grateful thanks go to Sun West Choice Rehabilitation Center for their loving and compassionate care they provided Barbara, especially during the time of the pandemic when her health had significantly declined. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Rose Marie Harendza; her brother, Gerald; and her sister, Marlene. She is survived by her sister, Lucille Harendza, San Jose, California; as well as her aunt, Mary Ellen Harendza, Binghamton, New York; and many first cousins. There will be no services.