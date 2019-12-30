|
Barbara Jean Pettis
Candor, NY - Barbara Jean Pettis, 88, of Candor, NY passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Mrs. Pettis was predeceased by her parents, Chester and Elma (Winans) Campbell; husband, Richard Pettis; sisters, Beverly Connelly, Beatrice Morgan, Betty Hollenbeck, Geraldine Miller, Jacqueline Woodhull; two brothers, Gerald Campbell, Gordan Campbell. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, David and Debra Pettis, Ronald and Betty Pettis, Brian Pettis, Kathy and Bill VanDuzer, Timothy Pettis; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, James Hollenbeck, Ken Miller; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. with funeral services immediately following at 12:00 Noon at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, New York with Pastor David Havener, officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY. Condolences may be made to Barbara's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019