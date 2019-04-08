|
|
Barbara Jean Race
Oxford - On Friday, April 5, 2019, Barbara Jean Race passed away peacefully with all her children at her side.
Born in Oxford on May 23, 1928, Barbara Jean was a lifelong resident of her beloved Oxford. She grew up on her family farm in South Oxford and was one of Linn and Bernice Race's eleven children. She married Harold Lewis Race on September 14, 1947 and was by his side for 66 years. A longtime employee of the Oxford National Bank, and later NBT, Barbara Jean was a dedicated and hard-working employee.
She loved her family and friends. Always putting others' needs ahead of her own, Barbara Jean tirelessly cared for her extended and immediate family, while always making time to have fun playing cards and enjoying the richness of many close friends. She was always the first one to show up in other's time of need, offering support and bringing her famous pies.
Barbara Jean was predeceased by her husband Harold. She will be forever remembered by her children Tim Race (Darla), Jennifer Dugan (Mike), Joanne Borfitz (Tim) and Jackie O'Neil (Tom) and her grandchildren Kyle Race, Dexter Race, Josh Borfitz, Jenni Borfitz, Rory O'Neil and Taylor O'Neil.
Barbara Jean was proud of her 79-year membership in the United Church of Oxford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: United Church of Oxford, PO Box 866, Oxford, NY 13830.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Residential Healthcare Facility of Chenango Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Behe Funeral Home, 21 Main St., Oxford. Friends and Family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 8, 2019