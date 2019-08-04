|
|
Barbara Jean Wirth
Vestal - Barbara Jean Wirth of Vestal, NY age 82, passed away at Lourdes Hospital on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born in Endicott, NY. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, John Barsosky. She is survived by her daughters Sandra Van Bortel (Gary) and Catherine Fedor (John); grandchildren Michael and Amanda Fedor, and Jared and Kayla Van Bortel; sister Judy (James) Cummings; and a niece and several nephews. She retired from UPS in 2002 and became a Master Gardner, spending much of her time outdoors. A Memorial Service for Barbara will be held on Thursday, August 8 at 5 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main Street, Endicott with Deacon Tom Harley officiating. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Thursday from 4 PM until Service time at 5 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019