Barbara Kalaf



Kirkwood - Barbara Kalaf of Kirkwood, NY went home to be with the lord on May 1, 2020. She leaves behind her loving children Tammy and Jack Whitman, Eric Phillips and Michel Olinsky; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; along with her sister Donna and Charles Akulis; brothers Robert and Maritza Kittle, Phillip and Judy Kittle; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Russel and Elsie Kittle; sister Sandra Kittle, brother Jerry Kittle; nephew Jim Akulis. Barbara was employed by K-Mart restaurant and Crystal Tea Room in the 80's and 90's. She loved to play pool. Play darts, sing karaoke (especially Patsy Cline), fishing, her fur babies, listening to Elvis and her gospel. A Private Memorial Service will be held for family on Thursday, and a bigger Memorial Service will be held at a later date.









