Barbara L. Hurd (Cole), age 71, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020.



Barb is survived by her children Lorry Ann & Jim Thompson, MaLisa Hurd, Matina & Brian Ward, David & Janelle Hurd, Shaleena & Cody Barrett, and Tammy & Ken Crawford. Along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved each dearly.



Services for immediate family will take place at a later date. Barb will be missed dearly by all that knew her. Arrangements made by Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services, 196 Clinton Street Binghamton, New York.









