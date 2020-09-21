Barbara L. Jamieson
North Fenton - Barbara L. Jamieson, 88 of North Fenton, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home. She was predeceased by her parents, Claire and Dutch Warner; grandson, Jeremy Atwood; sister and brother-in-law, June and Charles Murdock; brother, David Rice; step-son, Jim Jamieson. Barbara is survived by her husband, Bill Jamieson; brother, Gary Warner; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Joe Lenahan; 2 sons and daughters-in-law, David and Christine Atwood and Brent and Sandy Atwood; daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Matt Wightman; 2 step-sons, Scott Jamieson; Rick and Joyce Jamieson; 2 step-daughters, Cathy Jamieson and Judy Robinson; step-daughter-in-law, Debbie Jamieson; 23 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was a lifelong member of the Chenango Bridge United Methodist Church and was active in the Christian Fellowship Class and choir. She enjoyed bowling and traveled with Bill to tournaments across the country. She retired from NYSEG and was a bus driver for Chenango Forks Schools. Barbara enjoyed life to the fullest and loved being with family. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Rev. Robert Clark will officiate. Burial will be in North Fenton Cemetery. Friends of the family may call Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Root Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chenango Bridge United Methodist Church 704 River Road Chenango Bridge, New York 13745 or to Sky Lake Camp 501 William Law Road Windsor, New York 13865. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
.