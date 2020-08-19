Barbara Marie AdsitEndicott - Barbara Marie (Purdy) Adsit, age 65, of Endicott, NY went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. At that moment she experienced her full and complete physical healing. She was predeceased in death by her loving parents Raymond and Inez Purdy, her brother Richard Purdy and sister Brenda Striley. Barbara is survived by her children Megan (Hannibal) Hervey of Virginia, Brian Adsit of South Dakota, granddaughter Hailey Hervey, brother in law Seth Striley, siblings Bridget, Raymond (Barbara), Boni, Beth (Bruce), Bernice (Jeff) and Robert.She grew up in Vestal, NY and grraduated from Vestal Central High School where she was involved in various choirs and ensembles. Her purpose in life was to please her Lord and to live out her faith. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle Church in Vestal for 34 years. During this time she participated in a variety of musical activities at the church which carried on her love of music that began in her home as a child and remained an essential passion. Barbar most recently sang with the STCC choir.Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, 22, 2020 at 11 am at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, Vestal.