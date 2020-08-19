1/1
Barbara Marie Adsit
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Marie Adsit

Endicott - Barbara Marie (Purdy) Adsit, age 65, of Endicott, NY went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. At that moment she experienced her full and complete physical healing. She was predeceased in death by her loving parents Raymond and Inez Purdy, her brother Richard Purdy and sister Brenda Striley. Barbara is survived by her children Megan (Hannibal) Hervey of Virginia, Brian Adsit of South Dakota, granddaughter Hailey Hervey, brother in law Seth Striley, siblings Bridget, Raymond (Barbara), Boni, Beth (Bruce), Bernice (Jeff) and Robert.

She grew up in Vestal, NY and grraduated from Vestal Central High School where she was involved in various choirs and ensembles. Her purpose in life was to please her Lord and to live out her faith. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle Church in Vestal for 34 years. During this time she participated in a variety of musical activities at the church which carried on her love of music that began in her home as a child and remained an essential passion. Barbar most recently sang with the STCC choir.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, 22, 2020 at 11 am at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, Vestal.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Tabernacle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved