Barbara Marie Brenchley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Marie Brenchley

Windsor - Barbara Marie Brenchley passed away peacefully at her home in Windsor, New York on May 13, 2020. Her children, Gail Ann Bagg, Sue Ann Brenchley, Mark Allen Brenchley and Judy Lynn Simmons (Bruce), near at hand. She was able to live her last few months, exactly as she had wanted, in her home, attended to by friends, family and caregivers.

She is survived by grandchildren, Amy Winchell Ricci (Tom), Mark Anthony Winchell II (Danielle), Scott Jared Bagg (Emily), Amanda Mae Kelsey (Sanjin Pajo), Lucas Earl Kelsey (Heather), Cody Allen Brenchley (Bianca), Todd William Brenchley (Dominique), and great-grandchildren, Leanna Beth Ricci, Thomas Anthony Ricci, Julia Marie Ricci, Mark Anthony Winchell III, Jackson Graham Winchell, Sophia Lael Bagg, Mason Albert Brenchley, and Colton William Brenchley.

Born November 16, 1929, in Sterling, New York to Charles Laight Phelps and Mabel Frances Taber, and married to William A. Brenchley on September 2, 1955 at Vestal, New York. She is survived by two brothers Laight F. Phelps (Sally) and Gerald E. Phelps (Marylee), and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, two sisters, Evelyn Phelps and Pauline Foster (Glenn), and brother Merle R. Phelps, as well as beloved grand-daughter Beth Ann Winchell.

In her later years, Barbara enjoyed the supports and activities of the Broome County Seniors, and the Windsor Seniors group, participating in weekly activities, as well as following her New York Yankees. A life-long caregiver, she had been active in Girl Scouting, other community activities, enjoyed traveling, social outings and attending as many of the activities of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as she could manage.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support and prayers throughout these past few months and the excellent care from the UHS Homebound program, caregivers and Hospice. Her friends, family and friends of all her children, kept in constant touch throughout the time of her declining health.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in her memory to the Beth Ann Winchell Scholarship Fund at Windsor Central High School, Windsor, New York and to the First United Methodist Church of Windsor. Due to current New York State guidance and limitations a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Interment will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Windsor.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Interment
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved