|
|
Barbara Phillips
Barbara Phillips died April 17, 2020 at the age of 84 after a short illness. Survived by her daughter Linda, son-in-law Lee Sigelow, daughters Mira and Tali, sister Joan Schroeder (Bill), nieces and nephews Jennifer, Deborah (Jon), David (Melissa) and Jake (Rebecca). Predeceased by her parents Beatrice (Lenrow) and Sidney Phillips, daughter Karen and brother Richard.
Born in Endicott, NY, Barbara graduated Alfred secretarial college in 1956 and moved to Rochester, NY where she worked in the International Advertising Division of Eastman Kodak Company. She married Marcus H. Phillips in 1960 and enjoyed volunteering at Temple Sinai Board of Trustees, the United Nations Children's Fund while raising her children. After her marriage, she worked at RIT, Harley School, Monroe Community Hospital, Monroe County Economic Development, and the Brighton Police Department.
Barbara nurtured the relationships she made with friends and family throughout her life and was passionate about travel and the arts. She ushered at the JCC, Blackfriars and Geva as well as attending many classical chamber music series. She explored dozens of countries including Greece, Africa, China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Czech Republic, India, Cuba, Israel and her great grandfather's hometown in Slovakia.
A private burial is planned. See BrightonMC.com for Zoom Shiva and future memorial service arrangements.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020