Barbara R. Burns
Vestal - Barbara R. Burns of Vestal and Laurel Lake, NY passed away peacefully on 12/16/2019 with members of her family at her bedside. She is predeceased by her parents, Claude and Beatrice Robinson and brother-in law George Glass. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, John; son Christopher, his wife Tracy, daughter Meghan Hancock of Mechanicsville, VA; son Brian, his wife Elizabeth of Oneonta, NY, their children Tony, Kevin and Margaret; sister Linda R. Glass, her children Brad and Stacey of Florida; brother Philip, his wife Nancy, of Endicott, NY, and their children Jason and Jill of New Jersey. Barbara graduated from Johnson City HS and BCC. She was a 27 year employee at the Vestal Public Library as Chief Accounts Clerk. She was long-standing member of the Vestal United Methodist Church, serving as Trustee and singing in the Chancel choir. She enjoyed participating in the Questers Sunday School class and the Disciple Bible Study. She loved gardening and loved to exchange plants and ideas with others. English gardens were her favorite! She was justifiably proud of her home garden, being so well done that she was included in the P.A.S.T society tour, not once but three times. She provided time, talent and energy to a total renovation of her church landscaping, which is enjoyed to this day. In retirement, Barbara and John toured 45 countries and 6 continents, missing only Antarctica.
At one time she and John created a miniature house, for which she hand-crafted many quilts, drapes, rugs and other accessories. She was an avid reader. We wish to thank the very caring staff at Elizabeth Church Manor, 2nd floor. Her long struggle is over, having years of declining health, and she is at rest. Her memorial service is planned for Saturday, February 29, with 9:30 calling hours at Vestal United Methodist Church, and service to follow at 11:00. Memorials (please no flowers) may be sent to the VUMC Memorial Fund, 328 Main Street, Vestal NY 13850; or to the John and Barbara Burns Scholarship fund at Vestal High School. Address: Vestal Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 959, Vestal, NY 13851-0959. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019