Barbara Roberts
Binghamton - Barbara Roberts, 81, of Binghamton, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Albert J. Roberts; two sons: Albert J. (Lynn) Roberts and Michael A. (Barbara) Roberts; two daughters: Diana (Brad) Anderson and Nancy (Joseph) Condon; seven grandchildren: Albert, Thomas, Victoria, A.J., Felicia, Emily and Jason; many great-grandchildren and a brother, Michael Kormos. She was a member of SS Cyril and Method Church.
There will be a memorial mass on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at SS Cyril and Method Church. Arrangements are by the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019