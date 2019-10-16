Services
FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
269 CHENANGO STREET
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-724-3023
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Roberts Obituary
Barbara Roberts

Binghamton - Barbara Roberts, 81, of Binghamton, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Albert J. Roberts; two sons: Albert J. (Lynn) Roberts and Michael A. (Barbara) Roberts; two daughters: Diana (Brad) Anderson and Nancy (Joseph) Condon; seven grandchildren: Albert, Thomas, Victoria, A.J., Felicia, Emily and Jason; many great-grandchildren and a brother, Michael Kormos. She was a member of SS Cyril and Method Church.

There will be a memorial mass on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at SS Cyril and Method Church. Arrangements are by the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now