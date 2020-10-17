Barbara Rose (Bulman) O'Donnell



Endwell - Barbara Rose (Bulman) O'Donnell ,82, left her home in Endwell and entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, October 16 following an extended illness. Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Clare & Marion, sister, Shirley Neifer and brother, Roy Bulman. She is survived by her husband James and children David (Susan) O'Donnell, Daniel (Teresa) O'Donnell, Greg O'Donnell, Mary O'Donnell, Richard (Joanne) O'Donnell and Jennifer (Mark) Durand, 12 grandchildren and 11.5 great grandchildren.



Barb was a noble woman who vividly portrayed the biblical picture of the Proverbs 31 woman, worth far more than rubies. Her husband safely trusted in her for 62 years. Her entire life Barb willingly used her hands for the love of family and friends. She used her talents through cooking, sewing, interior design, flower arranging, cake decorating, watercolor art and many other creative endeavors. She served faithfully in several local church ministries and was involved in the Drum & Bugle Corp, the Owego Choral Society and the Old Forge NY Community Choir. We are sure that more than once, she entertained angels through her gift of hospitality. Barb successfully maintained a thriving home life while using her R.N. degree at Wilson & Ideal hospitals, area nursing homes, Owego Apalachin Schools, finishing her career as an Industrial Health nurse at IBM Owego. Her mouth was full of wisdom and laced with kindness. She watched over her household, never being idle. Her children indeed rise up and call her blessed.



Our grateful thanks to the staff at Absolut Nursing Home 3rd floor, Lourdes Hospice and Dr. Gehring for their compassionate care for Barb and concern for the family.



A celebration of Barb's life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 40 Whig St., Newark Valley, NY. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00pm with the service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Barbara's memory to Ross Corners Christian Academy, 2101 Owego Road, Vestal, NY 13850.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store