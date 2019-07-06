|
Barbara (Lee) Scott
Apalachin - Barbara (Lee) Scott, 93, of Apalachin, NY, surrounded by family, was ushered into Glory July 4, 2019. Her funeral service will be held this Sunday at First Baptist Church, 2219 West Danby Road in West Danby. Family will receive friends from 3-4:30 PM; the service is scheduled for 4:30 PM.
Barbara was born on 17th October, 1925 in New Albany, PA to Ellicott and Nina Lee and married Louis Scott on January 17, 1947. They raised 3 sons and 2 daughters. Barbara was pre-deceased by her husband Lou, daughter Bonnie and Chuck, and 7 siblings. She is survived by her four children Gary (Ann) Scott, Janice (Ed) Harrison, Brian (Julie) Scott and Bruce (Debbie) Scott, 25 Grandchildren and 38 Great-Grandchildren. She is survived by one sister Betty Bilcik and a very special niece Lois Strope who was a loving caregiver and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Barbara loved God and was an active member of Ross Corners Baptist Church for over fifty years. At the time of her death she attended Tracy Creek Memorial Church. She delighted in the beauty of the world that surrounded her. She loved family, music, flowers, wildlife and especially the farm and the cabin, "Bumpkin Hollow." A memorial service at the Cabin will be scheduled in August to celebrate her life and legacy in the place she most called home.
Because of her love of children a remembrance gift may be made to the youth of the First Baptist Church of West Danby or youth of the church of your choice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 6, 2019